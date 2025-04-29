Trump called the first 100 days of his presidency "historic"

US President Donald Trump has assessed his first 100 days in office of his second presidency as "historic". He stated this in a post on X, reports UNN.

"In our historic first 100 days, I am proud to report that the Presidential Personnel Office has exceeded 80% of all political hires in our largest departments, including the Department of Justice, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Department of Commerce," Trump said in a post.

He also stressed that his administration has broken all records set by previous governments and will continue to work to hire the best professionals to help "usher in a Golden Age for our country." "Make America Great Again!" - added the US President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump will highlight the achievements of the first 100 days of his term in office, focusing on trade agreements and peace talks.

