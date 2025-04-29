$41.740.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump called the first 100 days of his presidency "historic"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

The US President stated that his team has exceeded 80% of political appointments in key ministries. He emphasized that the administration has broken the records of previous governments.

Trump called the first 100 days of his presidency "historic"

US President Donald Trump has assessed his first 100 days in office of his second presidency as "historic". He stated this in a post on X, reports UNN.

Details

"In our historic first 100 days, I am proud to report that the Presidential Personnel Office has exceeded 80% of all political hires in our largest departments, including the Department of Justice, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Department of Commerce," Trump said in a post.

Trump's approval rating steadily declining - NYT calculates average poll numbers24.04.25, 15:17 • 5955 views

He also stressed that his administration has broken all records set by previous governments and will continue to work to hire the best professionals to help "usher in a Golden Age for our country." "Make America Great Again!" - added the US President.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the administration of US President Donald Trump will highlight the achievements of the first 100 days of his term in office, focusing on trade agreements and peace talks.

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future29.04.25, 10:23 • 17259 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

