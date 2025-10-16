Trump believes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting is possible - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the US President still considers a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky possible, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The US President still considers a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky possible. - the publication quotes the spokeswoman.

The media notes that Trump hoped to facilitate a meeting between the two sides after his meeting with Putin in Alaska in August.

In turn, Zelensky stated that he was ready to meet with the Russian dictator, but this has not yet happened, as Moscow refrained from any commitments.

Leavitt also added that Putin intends to meet with Trump.

According to Leavitt, the conversation lasted a total of two hours, and Trump believes that progress has been made on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The US President will try to move things forward for peace, Leavitt summarized.

Great news for peace-loving peoples of the world: Orban announced his readiness to organize a meeting between Trump and Putin

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams will take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.