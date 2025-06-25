Trump at the NATO summit: something needs to be done with Ukraine, as "the situation there is completely out of control"

U.S. President Donald Trump stated at a closed meeting with fellow NATO leaders that something needs to be done about Ukraine, as the situation there has "completely spiraled out of control." This is reported by Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with the conversation, according to UNN.

Details

This comment from the American leader came against the backdrop of a "clear lack of enthusiasm about meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the publication's source recounts.

Although the person who quoted Trump did not elaborate, the comment was seen as a positive sign of engagement with Ukraine on the part of the U.S. president.

Recall

According to media reports, NATO leaders, following the summit in The Hague, pledged to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Ukraine receives commitments for long-term support, with the alliance emphasizing that "its security contributes to the collective security of the West."

NATO softens criticism of Russia in summit's final declaration - media