Trump announces first press conference amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump announced that he would hold a press conference on Monday evening, as the war in Iran enters its second week. This will be his first official Q&A session since the start of the conflict, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the event would take place in the ballroom of his golf club in Florida.

"I will be holding a press conference at the Doral Ballroom at approximately 5:30 PM," Trump wrote.

He added that he had held "many important meetings and phone calls" today while in Florida.

On Sunday, Trump was seen driving a golf cart while spending the weekend in South Florida.

