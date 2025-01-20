Trump announces a state of emergency on the border with Mexico

US President Donald Trump said he would declare a state of emergency on the country's southern border, reports UNN.

Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders and we will begin rebuilding America. First, I will establish a state of emergency on our southern border. All illegal crossings will be stopped and we will begin the process of returning millions of criminals. We will resume our “stay in Mexico” policy. I will send our military to the southern border to stop this invasion - Trump said.

