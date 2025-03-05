Trump announced radical changes in US gender policy: "There are only 2 genders"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated the refusal to consider gender identity in decision-making in the public sector. He emphasized the assessment of solely professional competence and the recognition of only two biological sexes.
Trump announced changes in gender equality policy in the USA. This was reported by the President of the USA Donald Trump during a speech in Congress, reports UNN.
Details
The leader of America emphasized that he will no longer support initiatives aimed at considering gender identity in decision-making in the public sector and the labor market.
According to Trump, from now on the main criterion for evaluating any specialist should be exclusively their professional competence, not gender or racial affiliation. He also stressed that the USA should abandon the concept of gender sensitivity, calling it "poison."
The President once again emphasized his conservative position on issues of gender identity, stating that he recognizes only two biological states – male and female.
