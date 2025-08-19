$41.260.08
Trump promised "a lot of land" for Ukraine after the war - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive "a lot of land" after the war with Russia ends. He did not specify details, but noted that this would "save lives" of Ukrainians.

Trump promised "a lot of land" for Ukraine after the war - Fox News

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive "a lot of land" as a result of ending the war with Russia, but did not specify what exactly he meant. He stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Trump did not specify what lands Ukraine would receive or in what quantity. At the same time, according to him, this would allegedly "save the lives" of Ukrainians.

They will stop losing people. And they will get a lot of land. But this was a war, and Russia is a powerful military state, whether one likes it or not. It is a large state, much larger

- Trump stated.

He also once again made a false statement that Russia allegedly did not start the war.

You cannot go against a country that is ten times larger than you. Now they are talking about Donbas, but Donbas, as you know, is 79% controlled by Russia

- the US President stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump noted that Ukraine may have certain security guarantees, but full NATO membership, in his opinion, is practically impossible.

Yevhen Ustimenko

