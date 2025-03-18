Trump and Putin's conversation has been going on for 1.5 hours - White House
Kyiv • UNN
The conversation between Trump and Putin has been going on for an hour and a half. US Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Rubio are in the White House amid the conversation.
The conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been going on for 1.5 hours, according to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, reports UNN.
The call is still ongoing...
At 16:00 Kyiv time, a conversation began between Trump and Putin.
US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are in the White House, against the backdrop of today's expected phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.