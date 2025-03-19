Trump and Putin meeting likely: White House special representative makes statement
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that a meeting between Trump and Putin is likely to take place. He is involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, who is involved in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine, said that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "likely to happen." He said this on Bloomberg, UNN writes.
Details
"You know, I can't speak for them, but my best bet would be that it's likely to happen," Witkoff said in response to a question about whether a meeting between Trump and Putin would follow a ceasefire agreement.
He is convinced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine can be achieved "in a couple of weeks".
