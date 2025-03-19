Trump's Special Representative on Ceasefire: It's up to the technical teams; I think in a couple of weeks we're going to get to it
Kyiv • UNN
Vitkoff stated that large-scale discussions on a ceasefire have been completed between the leaders. Technical teams are expected to agree on the details in the coming weeks.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff, who is involved in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine, said that technical teams are currently expected to work, and he thinks that "in a few weeks we will achieve this." He said this on Bloomberg, UNN writes.
Details
"I believe on Monday we actually have the technical teams going in. Why? Because that's what we're down to," Witkoff said, noting that, "larger overarching discussions been had, and it was completed yesterday between the two leaders." "They agreed on a pathway to is to some cease fire conditions today and to a full on ceasefire that will be negotiated over the coming days. I actually think in a couple of weeks we're going to get to it," Trump's special representative Witkoff said.
According to him, there are "lots of good things." "Now it's for the technical teams to dot the I's and cross the T's and everybody is committed to that process," he said.
Addition
Putin, during a telephone conversation with Trump, agreed to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, but refused to agree to a broader 30-day ceasefire, as the United States sought, and also demanded that the United States and other countries stop transferring weapons and intelligence. They spoke for more than 90 minutes.