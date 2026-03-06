Trump and Hagset Meet with Defense Contractors at White House

Today, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset are expected to meet with representatives of defense contractors at the White House. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, UNN reports.

"The President will meet with representatives of defense contractors here at the White House in a few minutes, along with Secretary Hegset," Leavitt told reporters.

"This is a scheduled meeting, and its purpose is to discuss the President's active and decisive support for the rapid build-up of American manufacturers' capabilities to produce American-made weapons," she added.

Earlier this week, a White House official said, among other things, that the US President would discuss increasing weapons production with representatives of defense contractors.

