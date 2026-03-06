$43.810.09
The Diplomat

Trump and Hagset Meet with Defense Contractors at White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset will meet with representatives of defense contractors. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the president's active support for the rapid buildup of capabilities of American arms manufacturers.

Trump and Hagset Meet with Defense Contractors at White House

Today, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset are expected to meet with representatives of defense contractors at the White House. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, UNN reports.

"The President will meet with representatives of defense contractors here at the White House in a few minutes, along with Secretary Hegset," Leavitt told reporters.

"This is a scheduled meeting, and its purpose is to discuss the President's active and decisive support for the rapid build-up of American manufacturers' capabilities to produce American-made weapons," she added.

White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran04.03.26, 21:28 • 10180 views

Earlier this week, a White House official said, among other things, that the US President would discuss increasing weapons production with representatives of defense contractors.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that leaders of American defense contractors plan to visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing arms production.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
White House
Donald Trump
United States