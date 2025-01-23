Trump again urged NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

US President Donald Trump again asked all NATO member countries to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product. He said this during an address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.

We are restoring common sense policies, bringing back stability and peace abroad. I would like to ask all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5%. Previously, the bar was 2% and many countries were not paying even that. I ask you to increase defense spending. We used to reimburse this difference, I think it was not fair - Trump said.

Prior to his inauguration, Trump statedthat NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defense, raising their demands on European allies to more than double the current target.

In December 2024, the Financial Times reportedthat Donald Trump's team had informed European leaders of the new administration's intention to require NATO countries to significantly increase defense spending - up to 5% of their GDP.

President Vladimir Zelensky saidthat if the newly elected US president withdraws from NATO - Putin will destroy all of Europe.