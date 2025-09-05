$41.370.01
Trump accused Europe of financing the war through Russian oil - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Donald Trump, in a virtual meeting, accused European leaders of financing the war by purchasing Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denied the accusations, emphasizing a significant reduction in imports.

Trump accused Europe of financing the war through Russian oil - media

US President Donald Trump, during a virtual meeting on Thursday, September 4, accused Europeans of buying Russian oil. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed White House official, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump told European leaders at a virtual meeting on Ukraine on Thursday that they were "financing the war" by buying Russian oil, urged them to stop, and pressured China to do the same.

The President emphasized that European leaders should exert economic pressure on China for financing Russia's military efforts.

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

At the same time, according to Bild, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tried to deny during the conversation that Europe was buying Russian oil and emphasized that raw material imports had significantly decreased after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference at the Élysée Palace that Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia.

It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders04.09.25, 19:23 • 2978 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
White House
Donald Trump
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine