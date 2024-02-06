ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Truck driver tried to smuggle over 1000 packs of contraband cigarettes to Poland

Truck driver tried to smuggle over 1000 packs of contraband cigarettes to Poland

Kyiv

A Lviv resident tried to smuggle more than 1000 packs of cigarettes into Poland, hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer, but was detained by Ukrainian customs officers at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint.

A resident of Lviv tried to take to Poland more than a thousand packs of contraband cigarettes hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on February 6, a violation of customs regulations was detected at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint during customs control.

A 29-year-old driver from Lviv tried to smuggle out 1030 packs of Compliment and Lifa cigarettes hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer.

Initially, the driver filed documents for the transportation of fuel pellets made of sunflower husks, with a total weight of 22 220 kg. However, during the inspection of the truck, customs officers found the illegal cargo.

The tobacco products were seized, and a report was drawn up for violation of customs regulations under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

The seized goods and the semi-trailer are temporarily under guard, and the case will be referred to the court for consideration

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

