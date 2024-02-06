Truck driver tried to smuggle over 1000 packs of contraband cigarettes to Poland

A resident of Lviv tried to take to Poland more than a thousand packs of contraband cigarettes hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on February 6, a violation of customs regulations was detected at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint during customs control.

A 29-year-old driver from Lviv tried to smuggle out 1030 packs of Compliment and Lifa cigarettes hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer.

Initially, the driver filed documents for the transportation of fuel pellets made of sunflower husks, with a total weight of 22 220 kg. However, during the inspection of the truck, customs officers found the illegal cargo.

The tobacco products were seized, and a report was drawn up for violation of customs regulations under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

The seized goods and the semi-trailer are temporarily under guard, and the case will be referred to the court for consideration

