Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: Russia announces start of second day of meetings

Russia announced the start of the second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia gathered, as reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

"The second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has started," a source told Russian media.

As noted, "meetings are held in various formats."

Trilateral negotiations began in Abu Dhabi the day before.

A White House representative called the meeting "productive."

Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov commented on the content of the meeting on X on the evening of January 23: "The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace."

According to him, the Chief of the General Staff, General Andriy Hnatov, and the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitsky, will join the Ukrainian delegation on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in the evening that it was still "too early" to draw conclusions from the negotiations.

Reuters estimated that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to discuss the vital issue of territory, "but with no signs of compromise," amid "Russian airstrikes plunging Ukraine into its worst energy crisis in nearly four years of war."