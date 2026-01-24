Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: Russia announces start of second day of meetings

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 782 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 6988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 16221 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 32001 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 32444 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 29639 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26041 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 49480 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 45021 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21578 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raidsJanuary 24, 12:50 AM • 6482 views
Patent War in the Tech World: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Creators Hit with Multi-Billion Dollar LawsuitJanuary 24, 01:01 AM • 4430 views
Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrageJanuary 24, 01:21 AM • 3768 views
Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threatsJanuary 24, 01:47 AM • 3566 views
China chose a wait-and-see and restrained approach in Davos amid US conflicts – ReutersJanuary 24, 02:11 AM • 3438 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 49478 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 66645 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 85349 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 80796 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 82230 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
White House
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 1382 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 27356 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 26899 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 41229 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 56213 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: Russia announces start of second day of meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Russian media reported the start of the second day of talks in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia. The meetings are being held in various formats, and a White House representative called them productive.

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: Russia announces start of second day of meetings

Russia announced the start of the second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia gathered, as reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"The second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has started," a source told Russian media.

As noted, "meetings are held in various formats."

Addition

Trilateral negotiations began in Abu Dhabi the day before.

A White House representative called the meeting "productive."

Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive23.01.26, 21:17 • 3496 views

Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov commented on the content of the meeting on X on the evening of January 23: "The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace."

According to him, the Chief of the General Staff, General Andriy Hnatov, and the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitsky, will join the Ukrainian delegation on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in the evening that it was still "too early" to draw conclusions from the negotiations.

Zelenskyy assessed negotiations in the UAE: too early to draw conclusions, waiting for tomorrow23.01.26, 20:21 • 4292 views

Reuters estimated that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to discuss the vital issue of territory, "but with no signs of compromise," amid "Russian airstrikes plunging Ukraine into its worst energy crisis in nearly four years of war."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
White House
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine