"Transneft" in Russia reduced oil production by 250 thousand barrels per day due to an attack on a station in Tatarstan
Russian oil monopolist "Transneft" reduced crude oil intake by 250 thousand barrels per day after drone attacks on the "Kaleykino" pumping station in Tatarstan. This threatens the stability of export supplies via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and affects the Russian budget's revenues.
The Russian oil monopolist was forced to significantly limit the intake of crude oil into its system after a successful long-range drone strike on the key Kaleikino pumping station. The incident led to a large-scale fire at the facility, which ensures the mixing and transportation of oil from the Volga region and Siberia, jeopardizing the stability of export supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
The strike on the Kaleikino station, located 1200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, caused a series of powerful explosions and the ignition of crude oil tanks.
According to sources familiar with the situation, due to damage to the facilities, oil intake into the system decreased by approximately 250 thousand barrels per day, which most affected the production volumes of Tatneft.
Since the station is the initial link in the supply chain to European ports and refineries, such a drop in transportation rates could critically affect Russian budget revenues.
Energy isolation and sanctions pressure on the Kremlin
The situation is complicated by the fact that Russian oil supplies to Eastern Europe, particularly to factories in Hungary and Slovakia, have effectively stopped since the end of January. New technical problems at the strategic facility in Tatarstan only exacerbate Moscow's difficulties in fulfilling its obligations to key clients in India and Turkey amid strengthening Western sanctions.
Experts note that the methodical destruction of nodes in the oil network deprives Russia of the ability to quickly maneuver crude oil flows, making its economy increasingly vulnerable to international pressure.
