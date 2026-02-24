$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 5728 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 5722 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 6810 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10065 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12108 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13073 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12684 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22162 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13423 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
"Transneft" in Russia reduced oil production by 250 thousand barrels per day due to an attack on a station in Tatarstan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Russian oil monopolist "Transneft" reduced crude oil intake by 250 thousand barrels per day after drone attacks on the "Kaleykino" pumping station in Tatarstan. This threatens the stability of export supplies via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline and affects the Russian budget's revenues.

"Transneft" in Russia reduced oil production by 250 thousand barrels per day due to an attack on a station in Tatarstan

The Russian oil monopolist was forced to significantly limit the intake of crude oil into its system after a successful long-range drone strike on the key Kaleikino pumping station. The incident led to a large-scale fire at the facility, which ensures the mixing and transportation of oil from the Volga region and Siberia, jeopardizing the stability of export supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The strike on the Kaleikino station, located 1200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, caused a series of powerful explosions and the ignition of crude oil tanks.

According to sources familiar with the situation, due to damage to the facilities, oil intake into the system decreased by approximately 250 thousand barrels per day, which most affected the production volumes of Tatneft.

In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack.23.02.26, 07:06 • 5968 views

Since the station is the initial link in the supply chain to European ports and refineries, such a drop in transportation rates could critically affect Russian budget revenues.

Energy isolation and sanctions pressure on the Kremlin

The situation is complicated by the fact that Russian oil supplies to Eastern Europe, particularly to factories in Hungary and Slovakia, have effectively stopped since the end of January. New technical problems at the strategic facility in Tatarstan only exacerbate Moscow's difficulties in fulfilling its obligations to key clients in India and Turkey amid strengthening Western sanctions.

Experts note that the methodical destruction of nodes in the oil network deprives Russia of the ability to quickly maneuver crude oil flows, making its economy increasingly vulnerable to international pressure.

SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sources23.02.26, 15:47 • 7666 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Reuters
India
Europe
Slovakia
Turkey
Hungary