In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack.

February 22, 07:57 PM • 12787 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 26223 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 30239 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 37234 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 36674 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 46890 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 52642 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42257 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68503 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74485 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Popular news
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 19873 views
Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situationFebruary 22, 09:22 PM • 4172 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 9416 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 5246 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade11:24 PM • 13152 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 86667 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 96474 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 103867 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 115747 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 153826 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 42492 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 44313 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 44320 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 35380 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 37853 views
In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack. Authorities confirmed the blaze, stating that fragments of neutralized drones had fallen.

In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack.

On the night of February 23, residents of Almetyevsk reported a series of powerful explosions and a large-scale fire in the area of the local industrial zone. The authorities of Tatarstan confirmed the drone attack, stating that a local fire occurred allegedly due to falling debris from neutralized drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the analysis of video materials and geolocation from the scene, the Telegram channel ASRTA reports that the fire occurred on the territory of an oil pumping station located near the village of Kaleykino.

Despite official statements from the administration about no casualties and full control over the situation, footage from the scene shows significant smoke and intense fire at the industrial facility.

Emergency services continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the impact, while local authorities are trying to reassure the population, denying any direct threat to residential areas.

Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations22.02.26, 16:04 • 8718 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Energy