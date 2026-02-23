In Tatarstan, an oil pumping station near Almetyevsk caught fire after a drone attack.

On the night of February 23, residents of Almetyevsk reported a series of powerful explosions and a large-scale fire in the area of the local industrial zone. The authorities of Tatarstan confirmed the drone attack, stating that a local fire occurred allegedly due to falling debris from neutralized drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the analysis of video materials and geolocation from the scene, the Telegram channel ASRTA reports that the fire occurred on the territory of an oil pumping station located near the village of Kaleykino.

Despite official statements from the administration about no casualties and full control over the situation, footage from the scene shows significant smoke and intense fire at the industrial facility.

Emergency services continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the impact, while local authorities are trying to reassure the population, denying any direct threat to residential areas.

