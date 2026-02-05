Transformer manufacturers allowed to reserve 100% of employees

Manufacturers of transformer equipment will be allowed to reserve 100% of their employees, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Manufacturers of transformer equipment will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. Today, the government made an important decision for energy equipment manufacturers so that enterprises can operate smoothly and retain highly specialized engineers during the energy emergency. - the Prime Minister announced.

Enterprises that produce and restore transformers for the energy sector will be able, according to her, to reserve all military-liable employees.

"The government also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critically important - two instead of three," Svyrydenko stated.

This is expected to allow manufacturers of equipment critical for the rapid restoration of energy facilities to operate smoothly.

This comes against the backdrop of the need to quickly restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and provide the country with electricity.