US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 22117 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 13964 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 15302 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 14114 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 10870 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 12034 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19296 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30205 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22905 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Transformer manufacturers allowed to reserve 100% of employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that manufacturers of transformer equipment will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. The government has also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critically important.

Transformer manufacturers allowed to reserve 100% of employees

Manufacturers of transformer equipment will be allowed to reserve 100% of their employees, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Manufacturers of transformer equipment will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. Today, the government made an important decision for energy equipment manufacturers so that enterprises can operate smoothly and retain highly specialized engineers during the energy emergency.

- the Prime Minister announced.

Enterprises that produce and restore transformers for the energy sector will be able, according to her, to reserve all military-liable employees.

"The government also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critically important - two instead of three," Svyrydenko stated.

This is expected to allow manufacturers of equipment critical for the rapid restoration of energy facilities to operate smoothly.

"We will announce the launch of the service in "Diia" on social media. Follow us so you don't miss anything important," the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy05.02.26, 11:55 • 2258 views

This comes against the backdrop of the need to quickly restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and provide the country with electricity.

Julia Shramko

