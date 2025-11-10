Trailer for "The Kremlin Wizard" released: first footage

French film company Gaumont has unveiled the first trailer for the film "The Kremlin Wizard," based on Giuliano da Empoli's book. The film tells the story of events in the 1990s and a political strategist who helps the future Russian dictator Vladimir Putin come to power, UNN reports.

The main character of the film is political strategist Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano. According to the plot, he becomes an advisor to the future Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, played by Jude Law.

The plot is based on events preceding Putin's rise to power in Russia.

The film is based on the novel by Swiss writer and political scientist Giuliano da Empoli. The adaptation was handled by the French company Gaumont. The film will be released on January 21.

As UNN wrote, British actor Jude Law was cast as Putin in the film "The Kremlin Wizard." The film will tell the story of the Russian dictator's early career in the 90s.