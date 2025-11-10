Trailer for "The Kremlin Wizard" released: first footage

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 12984 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19859 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46496 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54821 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43238 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50724 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90795 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42771 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46691 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39891 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69939 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56617 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19629 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23221 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46468 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 24037 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54796 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90788 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Clarence Thomas
Bashar al-Assad
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19695 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 70041 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79056 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126530 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194353 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Nord Stream

Trailer for "The Kremlin Wizard" released: first footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

French film company Gaumont has released a trailer for the film "The Kremlin Wizard," based on the novel by Giuliano da Empoli. The film tells the story of a political strategist who helps Vladimir Putin come to power in the 1990s.

Trailer for "The Kremlin Wizard" released: first footage

French film company Gaumont has unveiled the first trailer for the film "The Kremlin Wizard," based on Giuliano da Empoli's book. The film tells the story of events in the 1990s and a political strategist who helps the future Russian dictator Vladimir Putin come to power, UNN reports.

Details

The main character of the film is political strategist Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano. According to the plot, he becomes an advisor to the future Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, played by Jude Law.

The plot is based on events preceding Putin's rise to power in Russia.

The film is based on the novel by Swiss writer and political scientist Giuliano da Empoli. The adaptation was handled by the French company Gaumont. The film will be released on January 21.

Recall

As UNN wrote, British actor Jude Law was cast as Putin in the film "The Kremlin Wizard." The film will tell the story of the Russian dictator's early career in the 90s.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the World
Film
Vladimir Putin