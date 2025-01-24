Tragic fire in Rivne region: children did not survive, parents in hospital

When the firefighters arrived, the house was completely smoke-filled, and there were children in one of the rooms.

On January 24, in the morning, rescuers were informed of a fire in a residential building in the village of Kozak, Rivne district. Upon arrival, the firefighters found two children in one of the rooms - they were on the floor, and they were transferred to the paramedics through the window. The paramedics began resuscitation.

Unfortunately, the children born in 2014 and 2021 could not be saved, the press service of the State Emergency Service reports, “resuscitation measures did not work.

It is noted that the fire destroyed furniture and household items in the rooms of the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The children's mother and their relative were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning and an acute stress reaction.

In the village of Chahor in Bukovyna, 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the improper use of a wood-burning stove. All the victims were hospitalized.

