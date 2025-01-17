Tragic fire in Mykolaiv region: a 10-year-old boy dies

A ten-year-old boy died in a fire in Mykolaiv region, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The tragedy occurred this afternoon in the village of Berezanka, Mykolaiv district. The fire broke out in one of the apartments on the top floor of a four-story residential building.

Firefighters found the body of a ten-year-old boy in a densely smoked room. The area of the fire was only 2 square meters. The fire destroyed the mattress and took the child's life.

Experts are currently establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES