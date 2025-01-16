Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122189 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113003 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122595 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23336 views

A fire broke out in the boiler room of a hotel and restaurant complex in Irpin due to a malfunction in the heating system. Five visitors were evacuated and one employee suffered hand burns.

A fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex in Irpin, Kyiv region, evacuating 5 visitors and injuring one employee, the Main Department of the National Police and the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, a fire was reported in the boiler room of a hotel and restaurant complex in Irpin on Myru Street at 09:07 in the morning.

"Firefighters evacuated five visitors to the complex, and another man, an employee of the institution born in 1974, suffered burns to his hands while extinguishing the fire on his own," the SES reported.

At 09:29 the fire was extinguished. The building of the hotel and restaurant complex was saved.

The cause of the fire and the amount of material damage are being established.

"The fire was preliminarily caused by a malfunction of the heating system," the police said.

As noted, the police will receive the final results on the cause of the fire from the State Emergency Service.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

