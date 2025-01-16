Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES

A fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex in Irpin, Kyiv region, evacuating 5 visitors and injuring one employee, the Main Department of the National Police and the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, a fire was reported in the boiler room of a hotel and restaurant complex in Irpin on Myru Street at 09:07 in the morning.

"Firefighters evacuated five visitors to the complex, and another man, an employee of the institution born in 1974, suffered burns to his hands while extinguishing the fire on his own," the SES reported.

At 09:29 the fire was extinguished. The building of the hotel and restaurant complex was saved.

The cause of the fire and the amount of material damage are being established.

"The fire was preliminarily caused by a malfunction of the heating system," the police said.

As noted, the police will receive the final results on the cause of the fire from the State Emergency Service.

