A fire was reported in a hotel in the Dragobrat resort: firefighters are working at the scene

It was reported online that a fire broke out in a hotel at the Dragobrat ski resort in Transcarpathia on Saturday, January 11. The State Emergency Service in Zakarpattia region told UNN that firefighters are working at the scene.

Details

According to Telegram channels, a hotel in the Dragobrat ski resort is on fire, with reports suggesting that a gas cylinder may have exploded. People were reportedly evacuated from the hotel, as well as from the neighboring one, as there was a risk of the fire spreading to it. It was also alleged that some of the hotel visitors were allegedly carried out of the building on a stretcher.

The State Emergency Service of Transcarpathian region told a journalist of UNN that rescuers were still extinguishing the fire.

"Firefighting is still ongoing. According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured. Details will be available later, after the firefighters have completed their work," the State Emergency Service said.

Recall

