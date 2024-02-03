ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tragic accident in Rivne region leaves 13 children without parents - RMA

Tragic accident in Rivne region leaves 13 children without parents - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Four parents died and 13 children were orphaned as a result of a truck collision with a minibus in the Rivne region of Ukraine.

A fatal accident involving a minibus and a truck in Rivne region  left 13 children without parents. This was reported by the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

A tragic accident occurred yesterday on the territory of the Bereznovska community. Four people died as a result of a minibus collision with a truck. Children from two families of this community were left without fathers and mothers. In one of the families, eight underage children lost their parents, in the other - five

- Koval wrote.

He noted that all minors are with their relatives.

"The Service for Children of the Regional State Administration is keeping the situation under control. After receiving the parents' death certificates, the children will be granted the status of orphans and the issue of placing them under the care of relatives will be considered," Koval said.

Addendum

In Rivne region, a truck and a minibus collided, killing four people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
rivneRivne

