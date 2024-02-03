Tragic accident in Rivne region leaves 13 children without parents - RMA

A fatal accident involving a minibus and a truck in Rivne region left 13 children without parents. This was reported by the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

A tragic accident occurred yesterday on the territory of the Bereznovska community. Four people died as a result of a minibus collision with a truck. Children from two families of this community were left without fathers and mothers. In one of the families, eight underage children lost their parents, in the other - five - Koval wrote.

He noted that all minors are with their relatives.

"The Service for Children of the Regional State Administration is keeping the situation under control. After receiving the parents' death certificates, the children will be granted the status of orphans and the issue of placing them under the care of relatives will be considered," Koval said.

Addendum

In Rivne region, a truck and a minibus collided, killing four people.