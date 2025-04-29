Traffic will be limited at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1822 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17069 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33583 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36939 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73437 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79025 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68482 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61884 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33348 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
22%
751 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 39463 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41884 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32684 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19841 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 7914 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73421 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79015 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68477 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61880 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57919 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33167 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52587 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51499 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158063 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70845 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Traffic will be limited at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

From April 30 to June 5, 2025, repairs will be carried out at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint. Traffic will be partially restricted, so delays should be taken into account when planning your route.

Traffic will be limited at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know

At the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, repairs will be carried out from April 30 to approximately June 5, traffic will be partially restricted, so it is worth considering delays when planning the route, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday in social networks, writes UNN.

From tomorrow, April 30, 2025, the current repair of the international road crossing "Ustyluh-Zosin" will begin from the Ukrainian side. The works will last approximately until June 5 of this year. During this period, the passage of vehicles through the lanes of the checkpoint will be partially restricted

- the customs service reported.

As indicated, it is planned to install drainage, fencing, road markings and install automatic barriers.

Earlier, as indicated, the Polish side of the IACC "Zosin-Ustyluh" was also supposed to carry out repairs of the steel span of the bridge across the Western Bug, update the supports and approaches to it. "This also leads to a partial restriction of traffic, the installation of reverse traffic in only one lane of half of the bridge, difficulties and slowing down of traffic," the customs service noted.

"We recommend that you take these circumstances into account when planning your travel route or logistics of delivery of goods. If necessary, plan another, less busy route," the State Customs Service emphasized.

Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland24.04.25, 13:32 • 5202 views

Supplement

Through the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint, the movement of vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tons and passenger buses is allowed - in both directions, as well as empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons - to exit Ukraine. Buses, trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons and empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons can enter the customs control zone of Ustylug exclusively in the order of the electronic queue. Entry of cars - in the order of live queue.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$94,822.90
S&P 500
$5,505.13
Tesla
$285.48
Газ TTF
$31.50
Золото
$3,317.26
Ethereum
$1,820.05