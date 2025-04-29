Traffic will be limited at the "Ustyluh" checkpoint on the border with Poland: what you need to know

At the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, repairs will be carried out from April 30 to approximately June 5, traffic will be partially restricted, so it is worth considering delays when planning the route, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday in social networks, writes UNN.

From tomorrow, April 30, 2025, the current repair of the international road crossing "Ustyluh-Zosin" will begin from the Ukrainian side. The works will last approximately until June 5 of this year. During this period, the passage of vehicles through the lanes of the checkpoint will be partially restricted - the customs service reported.

As indicated, it is planned to install drainage, fencing, road markings and install automatic barriers.

Earlier, as indicated, the Polish side of the IACC "Zosin-Ustyluh" was also supposed to carry out repairs of the steel span of the bridge across the Western Bug, update the supports and approaches to it. "This also leads to a partial restriction of traffic, the installation of reverse traffic in only one lane of half of the bridge, difficulties and slowing down of traffic," the customs service noted.

"We recommend that you take these circumstances into account when planning your travel route or logistics of delivery of goods. If necessary, plan another, less busy route," the State Customs Service emphasized.

Through the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint, the movement of vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tons and passenger buses is allowed - in both directions, as well as empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons - to exit Ukraine. Buses, trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons and empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons can enter the customs control zone of Ustylug exclusively in the order of the electronic queue. Entry of cars - in the order of live queue.

