Traffic restrictions have been lifted in Sumy, but the threat of Russian attacks remains high - OVA

Restrictions imposed due to the threat of a Russian missile attack have been lifted in Sumy, and traffic has been restored. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

Today we acted preventively to prevent catastrophic damage from further actions of Russia! Having received operational data from intelligence about a possible missile strike by the enemy on one of the locations in Sumy, we publicly and promptly informed people about the potential threat. All necessary emergency services were involved in the work – Grigorov noted.

According to him, as of 22:20 on May 15, the restrictions have been lifted and traffic has been restored.

At the same time, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration stressed that it is important to always remember that the enemy is insidious and the threat of missile attacks remains quite high.

Thank you to each of you for your responsibility, endurance and trust! Follow the messages from official sources - Grigorov summarized.

