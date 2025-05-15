Traffic restrictions have been lifted in Sumy, but the threat of Russian attacks remains high - OVA

$41.540.04
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 6224 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 15325 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 52915 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 49767 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 89716 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 107004 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 159792 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147610 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 303973 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104540 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 115698 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 64989 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

May 15, 01:59 PM • 36980 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 25337 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

May 15, 03:22 PM • 42893 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 52927 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 115704 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 183302 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 250117 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 303974 views
Traffic restrictions have been lifted in Sumy, but the threat of Russian attacks remains high - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Restrictions imposed due to the missile threat have been lifted in Sumy. According to Oleg Grigorov, as of 22:20 on May 15, the movement of transport and pedestrians has been restored.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted in Sumy, but the threat of Russian attacks remains high - OVA

Restrictions imposed due to the threat of a Russian missile attack have been lifted in Sumy, and traffic has been restored. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

Today we acted preventively to prevent catastrophic damage from further actions of Russia! Having received operational data from intelligence about a possible missile strike by the enemy on one of the locations in Sumy, we publicly and promptly informed people about the potential threat. All necessary emergency services were involved in the work 

– Grigorov noted.

According to him, as of 22:20 on May 15, the restrictions have been lifted and traffic has been restored.

Let's add

At the same time, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration stressed that it is important to always remember that the enemy is insidious and the threat of missile attacks remains quite high.

Thank you to each of you for your responsibility, endurance and trust! Follow the messages from official sources

 - Grigorov summarized.

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat15.05.25, 17:17 • 1932 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sums
