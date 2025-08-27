$41.400.03
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 17723 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 19172 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 91019 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 62568 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 133928 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 148186 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149381 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58603 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153967 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Traffic restricted on Kherson-Mykolaiv highway due to Russian drones - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Due to the activity of Russian UAVs, traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway has been temporarily restricted. The enemy is deliberately attacking civilian transport.

Traffic restricted on Kherson-Mykolaiv highway due to Russian drones - RMA

Traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway was restricted today due to Russian drones, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to the activity of Russian UAVs, traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway has been temporarily restricted!

- Prokudin wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson OVA warned about high activity of Russian drones on the M-14 highway Kherson-Mykolaiv. The enemy deliberately attacks civilian transport.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, three victims of Russian strikes have already been reported in the region this morning.

"Around 09:00, Russian terrorists shelled a farm in Novovorontsovka with artillery. Due to the enemy attack, two workers received fatal injuries: a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman," Prokudin reported.

Also, he said, it became known about the death of another resident of Kherson region due to a Russian drone attack. "On August 23, the occupation forces attacked a 78-year-old man with a UAV on the outskirts of the city of Beryslav. He received fatal injuries," Prokudin said.

Over the past day, 11 people were injured in Kherson region due to enemy attacks, Prokudin reported. According to the regional police, among the injured are two medics and a police officer. In particular, in the evening in Kherson, Russians carried out an insidious attack with a strike drone on an apartment building in the "Pivnichny" microdistrict, where 4 injured people were reported.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineAuto
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mykolaiv
Kherson