Traffic restricted on Kherson-Mykolaiv highway due to Russian drones - RMA

Traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway was restricted today due to Russian drones, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to the activity of Russian UAVs, traffic on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway has been temporarily restricted! - Prokudin wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson OVA warned about high activity of Russian drones on the M-14 highway Kherson-Mykolaiv. The enemy deliberately attacks civilian transport.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, three victims of Russian strikes have already been reported in the region this morning.

"Around 09:00, Russian terrorists shelled a farm in Novovorontsovka with artillery. Due to the enemy attack, two workers received fatal injuries: a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman," Prokudin reported.

Also, he said, it became known about the death of another resident of Kherson region due to a Russian drone attack. "On August 23, the occupation forces attacked a 78-year-old man with a UAV on the outskirts of the city of Beryslav. He received fatal injuries," Prokudin said.

Over the past day, 11 people were injured in Kherson region due to enemy attacks, Prokudin reported. According to the regional police, among the injured are two medics and a police officer. In particular, in the evening in Kherson, Russians carried out an insidious attack with a strike drone on an apartment building in the "Pivnichny" microdistrict, where 4 injured people were reported.