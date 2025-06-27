Traffic restricted in central Kyiv on Constitution Day

Tomorrow, on Constitution Day, traffic will be temporarily restricted in the center of the capital, reports UNN with reference to KCSA.

On June 28, from 6:00 to 12:00, traffic will be temporarily restricted in the center of the capital - the message says.

According to the KCSA, the changes are related to events held in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Also, on Saturday, parking will be prohibited on certain sections of roads in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In addition, changes have been made to the routes of trolleybuses #6, #16, #18.

Recall

Constitution Day of Ukraine is a national holiday of Ukraine. It is celebrated annually on June 28 in honor of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine on the same day in 1996.

Constitution Day of Ukraine is the only national holiday enshrined in the Constitution itself: "Article 161. The day of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine is a national holiday - Constitution Day of Ukraine".