Traffic on the “red line” in Kyiv subway is limited: a man fell on the tracks

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131461 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118550 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126617 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155940 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104219 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113802 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117097 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 50610 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116589 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 38463 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 53385 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148436 views
Traffic on the “red line” in Kyiv subway is limited: a man fell on the tracks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49993 views

A person fell on the subway tracks at Vokzalna station. Train traffic on the red line in the direction of Akademgorodok-Lisova is temporarily suspended.

A person fell on the tracks in the Kyiv metro, traffic on the "red line" is restricted, UNN reports with reference to Trukh's Telegram channel.

"A man fell on the tracks on Vokzalna Street," the statement reads.

According to the Telegram channel, the red line in the direction of Akademmistechko-Lisova is standing, and trains are not running.

Kyiv subway to buy 20 modern subway trains: what they will look like28.08.24, 12:18 • 113577 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising