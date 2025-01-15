Traffic on the “red line” in Kyiv subway is limited: a man fell on the tracks

A person fell on the tracks in the Kyiv metro, traffic on the "red line" is restricted, UNN reports with reference to Trukh's Telegram channel.

"A man fell on the tracks on Vokzalna Street," the statement reads.

According to the Telegram channel, the red line in the direction of Akademmistechko-Lisova is standing, and trains are not running.

