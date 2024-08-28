Kyiv subway to buy 20 modern subway trains: what they will look like

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207603 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158311 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155626 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105167 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82585 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 56261 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102128 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 92929 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 40517 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 19288 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37744 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152203 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155335 views
Kyiv subway to buy 20 modern subway trains: what they will look like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113583 views

Kyiv Metro plans to purchase 20 modern subway trains with international funding. The new cars will have an energy-efficient drive, a through passage and modern information systems.

The Kyiv subway is preparing to renew its rolling stock and modernize its lines. This was reported by the Kyiv subway in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"Two projects are currently underway to upgrade the rolling stock of the Kyiv subway, in particular, Modernization of Kyiv City Transport II and Kyiv City Electric Transport," the Kyiv subway said.

It is noted that these projects are planned to be implemented by attracting funding from international financial organizations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

The projects envisage the purchase of 20 modern subway trains (100 subway cars) with free passages between the cars, which are used in many European cities. The project implementation period, from the moment of signing contracts to the delivery of all cars, is approximately 33 months

- reported in the subway.

The railcars will be manufactured using modern technologies and design solutions that meet global trends in railcar building.

According to the subway, the new subway trains will have an energy-efficient asynchronous electric drive, a through passage through all cars, a modern video information system, comfortable handrails and informative boards. 

The Kyiv subway also told whether the interval between trains will change after the opening of new metro stations on the Syretsko-Pecherska line.

"To maintain the established interval of train traffic on the Syretsko-Pecherska line, when new stations are opened, the rolling stock fleet on this line will be increased, including through the implementation of rolling stock renewal projects," the subway added.

Recall 

In the capital, construction of the subway to Vynohradar will begin in October. The contracting company will perform the work at its own expense, and only after the state expert examination and confirmation of its quality will payment be made. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv

