Kyiv subway to buy 20 modern subway trains: what they will look like

The Kyiv subway is preparing to renew its rolling stock and modernize its lines. This was reported by the Kyiv subway in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"Two projects are currently underway to upgrade the rolling stock of the Kyiv subway, in particular, Modernization of Kyiv City Transport II and Kyiv City Electric Transport," the Kyiv subway said.

It is noted that these projects are planned to be implemented by attracting funding from international financial organizations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

The projects envisage the purchase of 20 modern subway trains (100 subway cars) with free passages between the cars, which are used in many European cities. The project implementation period, from the moment of signing contracts to the delivery of all cars, is approximately 33 months - reported in the subway.

The railcars will be manufactured using modern technologies and design solutions that meet global trends in railcar building.

According to the subway, the new subway trains will have an energy-efficient asynchronous electric drive, a through passage through all cars, a modern video information system, comfortable handrails and informative boards.

The Kyiv subway also told whether the interval between trains will change after the opening of new metro stations on the Syretsko-Pecherska line.

"To maintain the established interval of train traffic on the Syretsko-Pecherska line, when new stations are opened, the rolling stock fleet on this line will be increased, including through the implementation of rolling stock renewal projects," the subway added.

Recall

In the capital, construction of the subway to Vynohradar will begin in October. The contracting company will perform the work at its own expense, and only after the state expert examination and confirmation of its quality will payment be made.