Traffic on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv will be partially restricted from November 3 to 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, traffic will be partially restricted on Brovarsky Avenue from November 3 to 15 due to road surface repairs. This was reported by the Kyivavtodor utility company, informed by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the municipal corporation, road workers will carry out current repairs of asphalt concrete on the section from Lisova metro station in the direction of Brovary. The work will be carried out in stages, in separate repair sections, to minimize traffic jams.

Kyivavtodor apologized for the temporary inconveniences and urged drivers to plan their routes taking into account the restrictions.

