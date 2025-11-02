$42.080.01
02:42 PM • 2476 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 7910 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 16643 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 27426 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 45967 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 74425 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 79421 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 104322 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 93578 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45286 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Traffic on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv will be partially restricted from November 3 to 15 – Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

From November 3 to 15, traffic will be partially restricted on Brovarsky Avenue. Road workers will carry out current asphalt concrete repairs on the section from Lisova metro station towards Brovary.

In Kyiv, traffic will be partially restricted on Brovarsky Avenue from November 3 to 15 due to road surface repairs. This was reported by the Kyivavtodor utility company, informed by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the municipal corporation, road workers will carry out current repairs of asphalt concrete on the section from Lisova metro station in the direction of Brovary. The work will be carried out in stages, in separate repair sections, to minimize traffic jams.

Kyivavtodor apologized for the temporary inconveniences and urged drivers to plan their routes taking into account the restrictions.

Stepan Haftko

