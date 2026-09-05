Toyota postpones the launch of the electric Highlander - report

Toyota has postponed the launch of its upcoming Highlander EV. Production was supposed to begin sometime in 2026, but it may now begin in early 2027. UNN writes about this, citing Motor1.com.

Details

The upcoming Toyota Highlander EV needs a little more work before it is ready to enter the market. The launch of Toyota's three-row crossover (SUV) was scheduled for mid-2026. Now, it appears that potential buyers may have to wait until mid- or even late 2027 to get it.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Toyota needs to postpone the launch by only four months, or possibly by 12 months. This significant delay is related to final testing and refinement, as Toyota does not want to release an unfinished product.

Toyota's Long-Term Electric Vehicle Development Strategy

Toyota has not been an obvious leader in the electric vehicle segment. The Japanese automaker has gradually added electric vehicles to its lineup, favoring a hybrid approach to its powertrains. Nevertheless, the Highlander EV and other models show that Toyota is gradually gaining ground in the fully electric segment.

The Highlander EV is expected to become one of the company's most attractive offerings in this segment. It is a three-row electric crossover with a recognizable and appealing name. The base front-wheel-drive model is expected to provide a range of at least 287 miles (approximately 462 kilometers), while the upgraded version with a larger-capacity battery pack will offer more than 320 miles (approximately 515 kilometers).

Toyota's global sales fall for the fourth consecutive month