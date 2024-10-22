Top smartphone trends in 2025

The introduction and empowerment of artificial intelligence will still drive the smart phone industry. But it's not just AI that will set the tone. On the main trends of 2025 in the field of smartphones in his author's column on Forbes told the world-famous futurologist, author of books on AI Bernard Marr, writes UNN.

AI-based voice assistants

Perhaps the most transformative application of AI in the smartphone ecosystem in 2025 will be the continued addition of LLM functionality (a type of artificial intelligence program that can recognize and generate text, among other tasks) to AI assistants. We've already seen this kind of thing with Apple adding Apple Intelligence to Siri and Google's Gemini merger with Android. This means that the conversational capabilities of our phones will become more natural and human-like.

User experience based on artificial intelligence

In addition to LLM-based voice features, AI should be expected to improve the user experience in more subtle ways, such as extending battery life, optimizing storage, and improving camera functionality. Devices are expected to become capable of anticipating user behavior and intuitively allocating resources in a more personalized way.

Privacy and security

As phones gain the ability to learn more about us through their scanners and sensors and become increasingly important in our lives, the importance of keeping them safe increases.

This year, an innovation has already been presented when a phone is able to recognize a possible theft. The expert predicts further development of features that use encryption, biometrics and artificial intelligence on the device, designed to protect the valuable data they store.

Not-so-smart phones

As the subset of phone users suffering from “feature fatigue” grows, futurologist expect to see a further increase in interest in “dumb” phones. These minimalistic devices are designed to reduce the impact on users' lives of the many distractions of feature phones. Or simply to provide a secure device that, if lost or stolen, will make little difference to the owner's life.

More affordable multi-screen displays

Dual-screen displays have been around for some time, and this year saw the introduction of a three-screen model. This push to expand screen area without increasing device size shows that smartphone buyers have an appetite for devices with larger displays and innovative form factors, even though current models are expensive. This means we're likely to see cheaper models appear in the near future.

Sustainability in smartphone manufacturing and design

As consumer behavior is increasingly driven by environmental concerns, manufacturers are responding by adopting more sustainable practices throughout the lifecycle of their products. Apple and Samsung have increased the percentage of recycled materials used in their devices, a trend that is likely to continue into 2025. Apple, in particular, has stated that it intends to reach 100% recycled cobalt use in its batteries in the near future.

There is also a move towards greater use of modular parts such as batteries and screens that can be easily replaced to improve repairability and recyclability, extending product life.

Better battery technology

New developments in battery technology will continue to change the smartphone user experience throughout 2025. Major manufacturers are known to be working on developing solid state batteries that will significantly improve the life and charging speed of batteries used in devices. They are also less prone to overheating and could address safety concerns and reduce the incidence of battery failure. We can also expect ongoing incremental improvements such as improved wireless charging and artificial intelligence-based battery management.

Advanced connectivity solutions

While many parts of the world are still waiting to reap the benefits of deploying true 5G networks, other advanced networking solutions promise to revolutionize smartphone usage in the near future. One of the major innovations is the deployment of satellite networks - the most prominent of which is Starlink. This could lead to the expansion of mobile coverage to even the most remote regions of the planet, as well as providing resilience in the face of technological disruptions or natural disasters in areas with good connectivity at present.

