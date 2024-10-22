Top smartphone trends in 2025

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
April 3, 04:23 PM

Top smartphone trends in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18803 views

An expert predicts key trends in the smartphone industry for 2025. These include improved AI, enhanced security, multi-screen displays, eco-friendly manufacturing and new battery technologies.

Top smartphone trends in 2025

The introduction and empowerment of artificial intelligence will still drive the smart phone industry. But it's not just AI that will set the tone. On the main trends of 2025 in the field of smartphones in his author's column on Forbes told the world-famous futurologist, author of books on AI Bernard Marr, writes UNN.

AI-based voice assistants

Perhaps the most transformative application of AI in the smartphone ecosystem in 2025 will be the continued addition of LLM functionality (a type of artificial intelligence program that can recognize and generate text, among other tasks) to AI assistants. We've already seen this kind of thing with Apple adding Apple Intelligence to Siri and Google's Gemini merger with Android. This means that the conversational capabilities of our phones will become more natural and human-like.

Apple unveils new iPad mini with support for Apple Intelligence and Pencil Pro15.10.2024, 17:01 • 12714 views

User experience based on artificial intelligence

In addition to LLM-based voice features, AI should be expected to improve the user experience in more subtle ways, such as extending battery life, optimizing storage, and improving camera functionality. Devices are expected to become capable of anticipating user behavior and intuitively allocating resources in a more personalized way.

Privacy and security

As phones gain the ability to learn more about us through their scanners and sensors and become increasingly important in our lives, the importance of keeping them safe increases.

This year, an innovation has already been presented when a phone is able to recognize a possible theft. The expert predicts further development of features that use encryption, biometrics and artificial intelligence on the device, designed to protect the valuable data they store.

Not-so-smart phones

As the subset of phone users suffering from “feature fatigue” grows, futurologist expect to see a further increase in interest in “dumb” phones. These minimalistic devices are designed to reduce the impact on users' lives of the many distractions of feature phones. Or simply to provide a secure device that, if lost or stolen, will make little difference to the owner's life.

More affordable multi-screen displays

Dual-screen displays have been around for some time, and this year saw the introduction of a three-screen model. This push to expand screen area without increasing device size shows that smartphone buyers have an appetite for devices with larger displays and innovative form factors, even though current models are expensive. This means we're likely to see cheaper models appear in the near future.

After years of development, Amazon unveils its first color Kindle17.10.2024, 10:09 • 12669 views

Sustainability in smartphone manufacturing and design

As consumer behavior is increasingly driven by environmental concerns, manufacturers are responding by adopting more sustainable practices throughout the lifecycle of their products. Apple and Samsung have increased the percentage of recycled materials used in their devices, a trend that is likely to continue into 2025. Apple, in particular, has stated that it intends to reach 100% recycled cobalt use in its batteries in the near future.

There is also a move towards greater use of modular parts such as batteries and screens that can be easily replaced to improve repairability and recyclability, extending product life.

Better battery technology

New developments in battery technology will continue to change the smartphone user experience throughout 2025. Major manufacturers are known to be working on developing solid state batteries that will significantly improve the life and charging speed of batteries used in devices. They are also less prone to overheating and could address safety concerns and reduce the incidence of battery failure. We can also expect ongoing incremental improvements such as improved wireless charging and artificial intelligence-based battery management.

Advanced connectivity solutions

While many parts of the world are still waiting to reap the benefits of deploying true 5G networks, other advanced networking solutions promise to revolutionize smartphone usage in the near future. One of the major innovations is the deployment of satellite networks - the most prominent of which is Starlink. This could lead to the expansion of mobile coverage to even the most remote regions of the planet, as well as providing resilience in the face of technological disruptions or natural disasters in areas with good connectivity at present.

X changed its terms of service to let its AI train on everyone’s posts22.10.2024, 08:38 • 16886 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Forbes
Apple Inc.
Google
