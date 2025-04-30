To avoid damage due to bad weather, the main national flag of Ukraine will be lowered in Kyiv on May 1

In Kyiv, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered on May 1. This will be done in order to avoid damage to the canvas during the period until weather conditions improve.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

In Kyiv on May 1, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered due to the predicted bad weather.

This will be done in order to avoid damage to the canvas, the flag was removed until weather conditions improve, explains CO "Kyivzelenbud".

Reference

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow) are expected in Kyiv tomorrow.

Addition

The height of the flagpole on the Pechersk hills is almost 90 m, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the canvas is 16 by 24 m.

UNN reported earlier: due to gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in Kyiv on March 23, the main flag was lowered to preserve the canvas and flagpole. The flagpole structure is almost 90 meters high and weighs 32 tons.