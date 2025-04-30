To avoid damage due to bad weather, the main national flag of Ukraine will be lowered in Kyiv on May 1

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13754 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32581 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76315 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101287 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174686 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95140 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232287 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169104 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116602 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143265 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 82238 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94084 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39230 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 73958 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38688 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 13362 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 39156 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 74401 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 174693 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 155258 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 13914 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 16854 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 17503 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39545 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94403 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

To avoid damage due to bad weather, the main national flag of Ukraine will be lowered in Kyiv on May 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6200 views

In Kyiv, the main flag of Ukraine is being lowered on May 1 to avoid damage due to predicted gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s. The flag will be removed until weather conditions improve.

To avoid damage due to bad weather, the main national flag of Ukraine will be lowered in Kyiv on May 1

In Kyiv, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered on May 1. This will be done in order to avoid damage to the canvas during the period until weather conditions improve.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

In Kyiv on May 1, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered due to the predicted bad weather.

This will be done in order to avoid damage to the canvas, the flag was removed until weather conditions improve, explains CO "Kyivzelenbud".

Reference

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow) are expected in Kyiv tomorrow.

Addition

The height of the flagpole on the Pechersk hills is almost 90 m, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the canvas is 16 by 24 m.

UNN reported earlier: due to gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in Kyiv on March 23, the main flag was lowered to preserve the canvas and flagpole. The flagpole structure is almost 90 meters high and weighs 32 tons.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
