After years of development, Amazon unveils its first color Kindle
Amazon has launched a new Kindle Colorsoft with a color display for up to $300. The device has a special Colorsoft screen with a nitride LED light guide and runs on a battery for several weeks.
Amazon has announced an update to its Kindle lineup, launching a new series of devices that it wants to use to maintain its status in the e-reader market.
Amazon presented the Kindle e-book, which for the first time in history has a color display.
The retail giant introduced the Kindle in 2007, and every device since then has had a black-and-white screen.
The new Kindle has a display designed so that colors don't look washed out or pixelated.
Colorsoft's special display features a new nitride LED light guide
The device is called the Kindle Colorsoft. Costing up to $300, the company said it sells them at near cost, making money when people buy books or other reading materials. Colorsoft runs on a battery for “several weeks,” according to the company.
