Amazon will require a 5-day work week in the office from 2025

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148609 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149978 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112302 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182871 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104945 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37178 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 37656 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 64808 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61121 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 38762 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198352 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147662 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142399 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158935 views
Amazon will require a 5-day work week in the office from 2025

Amazon will require a 5-day work week in the office from 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13782 views

Amazon is tightening its requirements for office work, increasing the mandatory presence from 3 to 5 days a week starting next year. The company also plans to reorganize and cancel the remote work program for 4 months a year.

Amazon has announced that starting next year, it will require its employees to work in offices five days a week, increasing its previous commitment to three days of office work. This was announced by the company's CEO Andy Jesse in a letter to employees published on the company's website on Monday, Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

He noted that the experience of the three-day schedule “confirmed our belief in the benefits” of working in the office.

Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have allowed employees to work from home, leaving offices in the center of many cities, such as San Francisco and Seattle, nearly empty. However, some tech companies are beginning to require employees to return to the office for two or three days a week.

Amazon has taken a tougher stance than many of its competitors since COVID-19 ceased to be a daily threat. Employees described to Reuters how Amazon required them to work in sometimes remote offices or relocate to Seattle to keep their jobs. Some employees who systematically failed to adhere to the existing three-day schedule were told they were “voluntarily resigning” and were locked out of Amazon's systems.

AddendumAddendum

This decision has caused discontent among a significant number of employees, who argue that working from home is efficient and saves time and money on commuting. In May last year, employees at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle organized a protest against changes in the company's climate policy, staff reductions, and return to the office.

As part of the reorganization, Amazon plans to increase the ratio of individual employees to managers by 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The internal document states that “some organizations may identify roles that are no longer needed,” but without further details.

Amazon is also canceling a program that allowed employees to work from any location four months of the year, according to an internal document.

Amazon in Italy has been accused of tax fraud25.07.24, 08:39 • 17768 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies

