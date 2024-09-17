Amazon will require a 5-day work week in the office from 2025

Amazon has announced that starting next year, it will require its employees to work in offices five days a week, increasing its previous commitment to three days of office work. This was announced by the company's CEO Andy Jesse in a letter to employees published on the company's website on Monday, Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

He noted that the experience of the three-day schedule “confirmed our belief in the benefits” of working in the office.

Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have allowed employees to work from home, leaving offices in the center of many cities, such as San Francisco and Seattle, nearly empty. However, some tech companies are beginning to require employees to return to the office for two or three days a week.

Amazon has taken a tougher stance than many of its competitors since COVID-19 ceased to be a daily threat. Employees described to Reuters how Amazon required them to work in sometimes remote offices or relocate to Seattle to keep their jobs. Some employees who systematically failed to adhere to the existing three-day schedule were told they were “voluntarily resigning” and were locked out of Amazon's systems.

AddendumAddendum

This decision has caused discontent among a significant number of employees, who argue that working from home is efficient and saves time and money on commuting. In May last year, employees at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle organized a protest against changes in the company's climate policy, staff reductions, and return to the office.

As part of the reorganization, Amazon plans to increase the ratio of individual employees to managers by 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The internal document states that “some organizations may identify roles that are no longer needed,” but without further details.

Amazon is also canceling a program that allowed employees to work from any location four months of the year, according to an internal document.

Amazon in Italy has been accused of tax fraud