Too much negativity: SBU to analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 1806 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 4134 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12762 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13012 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11624 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 27316 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19627 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17647 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32712 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19499 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 20452 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 23397 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 22835 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24410 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 14979 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12765 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 15076 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 27319 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24532 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32715 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22637 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39922 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 60050 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92666 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107613 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Too much negativity: SBU to analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the SBU to analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. Conclusions and decisions are expected based on the results of the analysis.

Too much negativity: SBU to analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions

The Security Service of Ukraine will analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions, based on the results of which conclusions and decisions will be made. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

I spoke with the Security Service of Ukraine so that they could conduct their analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. Soon there will be reports, there will be my conclusions and there will be decisions. Too much negativity from the regions. We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with information quickly.

- said Zelenskyy.

Do they meet the challenges of this winter and this war: Zelenskyy demands an assessment of ministers28.11.25, 17:55 • 456 views

Let us recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote a letter of resignation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine