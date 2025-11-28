Too much negativity: SBU to analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions

The Security Service of Ukraine will analyze the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions, based on the results of which conclusions and decisions will be made. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

I spoke with the Security Service of Ukraine so that they could conduct their analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. Soon there will be reports, there will be my conclusions and there will be decisions. Too much negativity from the regions. We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with information quickly. - said Zelenskyy.

Let us recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote a letter of resignation.