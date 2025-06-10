Tonight, the Russians attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds" filled with shrapnel - Ignat

During the night attack on Kyiv, Russian invaders used drones, the warhead of which was packed with shrapnel. To protect themselves, people should not stand near windows or be outside during air raids, said Yuriy Ignat, former head of public relations of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The warhead of both a missile and a "Shahed" can have different equipment - thermobaric, fragmentation-explosive and shrapnel. This is to hit greater distances and not only equipment, cars, but also people - Ignat noted.

The military noted that citizens should not be near windows or on the street, as these elements pose a deadly danger.

In such attacks, all services appeal to citizens every time not to be near windows, not to be on the street under any circumstances, because with such a distance of dispersal, these elements are deadly to the lives of citizens - Ignat explained.

Addition

On the night of June 10, Kyiv suffered another massive Russian attack, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured.