Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Kyiv • UNN

Tomorrow, electricity restrictions for the population will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. For industry, power limitation schedules will last an hour longer.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules in Ukraine will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 13, hourly outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

- the statement reads.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

