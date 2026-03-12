Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules in Ukraine will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 13, hourly outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM. - the statement reads.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

