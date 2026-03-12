$43.980.1150.930.10
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 152 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 8016 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 20395 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 31895 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 49208 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 49815 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 40459 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 43949 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37178 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39811 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Publications
Exclusives
Shelling de-energized parts of two regions, power outage schedules across the country in the evening - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Due to attacks on infrastructure, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are partially without electricity. Power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Shelling de-energized parts of two regions, power outage schedules across the country in the evening - Ministry of Energy

Enemy attacks left some residents in two regions without electricity; power outage schedules will be in effect today from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM "in all regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity," the report states.

Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

Today, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses and industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Consumers are asked to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal10.03.26, 20:03 • 5444 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine