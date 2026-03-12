Shelling de-energized parts of two regions, power outage schedules across the country in the evening - Ministry of Energy
Due to attacks on infrastructure, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are partially without electricity. Power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
Enemy attacks left some residents in two regions without electricity; power outage schedules will be in effect today from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM "in all regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity," the report states.
Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all consumers as soon as possible.
Today, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses and industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine
Consumers are asked to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.
