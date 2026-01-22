Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in Moscow

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 21, 10:20 PM • 9564 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 19034 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 22988 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 36499 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 24114 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 37668 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 39368 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21230 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22050 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 40011 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPOJanuary 21, 08:27 PM • 7166 views
Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 08:44 PM • 4986 views
Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risksJanuary 21, 08:53 PM • 6714 views
Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 09:29 PM • 5464 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 4640 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 36475 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 37652 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 35110 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 39354 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 54301 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Leonardo da Vinci
Taylor Swift
Actual places
United States
Greenland
Ukraine
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 4310 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 9588 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 10626 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 35125 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 30266 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin on January 22 in Moscow to discuss a peace plan. Zelenskyy will also meet with Trump in Davos to discuss a peace agreement.

Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in Moscow

The United States awaits the position of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on a peace plan for settling the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirming a planned meeting with Putin on Thursday, January 22, as reported by UNN.

Today, January 22, the American side will visit Moscow, where talks with the Russian leader are expected to take place. According to Reuters, Witkoff traveled to Russia with Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He stated that the initiative for the meeting came from the Russian side.

"It is the Russians who are asking for this meeting. I think this is an important statement on their part," emphasized the US special envoy.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump in Davos today. The main topic is a peace agreement. The US President is confident that Putin wants to end the war.

"I deal with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe," Trump noted.

It should be recalled that this will be Witkoff's seventh meeting with Putin, and the previous six did not yield significant results.

In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine20.01.26, 22:12 • 40011 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Davos
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine