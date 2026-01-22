Today, the US awaits Putin's response to the peace plan: Trump's envoy Witkoff prepares for a meeting in Moscow

The United States awaits the position of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on a peace plan for settling the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirming a planned meeting with Putin on Thursday, January 22, as reported by UNN.

Today, January 22, the American side will visit Moscow, where talks with the Russian leader are expected to take place. According to Reuters, Witkoff traveled to Russia with Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He stated that the initiative for the meeting came from the Russian side.

"It is the Russians who are asking for this meeting. I think this is an important statement on their part," emphasized the US special envoy.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump in Davos today. The main topic is a peace agreement. The US President is confident that Putin wants to end the war.

"I deal with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe," Trump noted.

It should be recalled that this will be Witkoff's seventh meeting with Putin, and the previous six did not yield significant results.

In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine