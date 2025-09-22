$41.250.00
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
12:19 PM • 12328 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 19751 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 44941 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24131 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Publications
Exclusives
To provide Ukraine with gas for the heating season, $2.5 billion has been raised - Head of Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Naftogaz and Western partners have raised $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter. Ukraine has signed contracts covering approximately 95% of the country's gas needs.

To provide Ukraine with gas for the heating season, $2.5 billion has been raised - Head of Naftogaz

JSC "Naftogaz" and Ukraine's Western partners have allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter. This was stated in an interview with The Washington Post by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Koretsky, Ukraine has signed contracts covering about 95% of the country's gas needs when the central heating system is launched on November 1. To finance the purchases, Naftogaz paid $1 billion from its own funds, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Norwegian government, and other institutions provided $1.5 billion in external financing.

At the same time, Mykhailo Honchar, head of the Kyiv-based Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI," stated that these funds would be sufficient if the winter is mild, but if temperatures drop significantly, they will not be enough. In addition, massive Russian missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure facilities this winter should not be ruled out.

Recall

Head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grinchuk stated that Ukraine will need to import more than 4.5 billion cubic meters of additional gas to successfully get through the heating season.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPolitics
Naftogaz
Norway
Ukraine
Kyiv