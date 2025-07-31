"To be at enmity with God is the most foolish thing": a mosque in Kyiv damaged by Russian attack

Last night, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv, damaging the "Umma" mosque of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine. This was reported on Facebook by Said Ismagilov, Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "Umma", writes UNN.

Details

We will repair the mosque, but you will never be human again - he emphasized.

Also, in response to the shelling, the Muslim Mufti recalled the story described in the surah "al-Fil" of the Quran. The Russian act of barbarism drew parallels with the story of Abraha, who tried to destroy the Kaaba and suffered devastating punishment from above.

In the year of the Prophet Muhammad's birth, the Yemeni ruler Abraha tried to destroy the Kaaba in Mecca. However, the Almighty protected His House: the attacker's army was destroyed by birds throwing infected stones from the sky. The entire army turned into rotting flesh - this, according to the Quran, is how everyone who raises a hand against God ends. Muslims of Ukraine are confident that a similar fate awaits the Russian occupiers, because every mosque has its Owner - Almighty Allah. To be at enmity with God is the most foolish thing. Russia will definitely be destroyed, I see direct parallels - Ismagilov noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also reacted to the Russian attack on the mosque. The head of the department, Andriy Sybiha, noted that this attack is another demonstration that Moscow is waging a criminal war against the very foundations of humanity.

Russian barbarism must be countered by the strength and unity of the world. Together we must force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire and end the war and terror - stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also called on all Muslim countries, international governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as Muslim communities around the world to express their position, react and condemn this attack.

Addition

The "Umma" mosque in Kyiv is one of the largest Muslim spiritual centers in Ukraine. It is not only a place of prayer, but also a center for interfaith dialogue and humanitarian aid. After the start of the full-scale war, representatives of various religions and denominations repeatedly gathered here for joint prayers for peace and victory in Ukraine.

