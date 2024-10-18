To accelerate the development of electronic warfare equipment: manufacturers can test products at the design stage, quick access is opened - General Staff
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have provided manufacturers with quick access to sites for testing electronic warfare equipment. This will accelerate the development and commissioning of the latest weapons.
Scaling up the production of domestic electronic warfare equipment is supported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine project. It covers a range of services that are necessary and important for testing military equipment
In order to reduce the time for the development and commissioning of the latest weapons, defense manufacturers, according to the General Staff, have been given “quick access to sites equipped with the necessary testing equipment.
This includes testing of various types of military weapons and equipment. A wide range of additional services are also provided, in accordance with the test methodology and the conclusions of the General Staff experts.
