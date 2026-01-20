Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth

$43.180.08
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 14257 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 15621 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18113 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 18412 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16426 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35474 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66364 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51693 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50333 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 20057 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 14782 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 34097 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 35770 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 26496 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 11536 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 26598 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 64334 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 70781 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 68142 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 31491 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 46860 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 39802 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 44284 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 56116 views
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Tina Karol responded to criticism regarding her new song, explaining that the composition's goal is to unite people and emphasize human warmth. She apologized for the "painful meme" that arose from her words.

Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth
Photo: www.instagram.com/tina_karol

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke about the absence of light and warmth. The video caused an active discussion - some perceived it as an attempt to add optimism, others considered the words inappropriate in the face of real difficulties. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's Instagram page.

Details

In her video apology, Tina explained that the main goal of the composition is to emphasize human warmth, support, and hope in difficult times, and not to discuss real problems with electricity supply or heating. Karol added that followers accuse her of not being in the context of what is happening in the country.

She also clarified that she perfectly understands what is happening in Ukraine, and with the song, she only wanted to unite everyone.

I wanted to unite everyone with a fragment of the composition, but I united everyone against myself. It turned out to be such a meme. Nothing, please forgive me, although it is a painful meme for me

- said the celebrity.

Karol also added that this track is not an order from the authorities. The performer shared that she saw a track by one guy and decided to re-sing it, because she wanted to support a creative person. The artist summarized that positive thoughts save her now and she, without evil intent, just wanted to share them with Ukrainians.

Instagram users reacted to Karol's apology post. Some supported her, while others continued to criticize her.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian singer Tina Karol released a new song on TikTok with the words "We have no light, but we have warmth. We have no warmth, but we have good." This song caused active discussions on social networks.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
Energy
Musician
Heating
Trend
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Tina Karol
Ukraine