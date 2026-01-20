Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmth

Photo: www.instagram.com/tina_karol

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke about the absence of light and warmth. The video caused an active discussion - some perceived it as an attempt to add optimism, others considered the words inappropriate in the face of real difficulties. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's Instagram page.

Details

In her video apology, Tina explained that the main goal of the composition is to emphasize human warmth, support, and hope in difficult times, and not to discuss real problems with electricity supply or heating. Karol added that followers accuse her of not being in the context of what is happening in the country.

She also clarified that she perfectly understands what is happening in Ukraine, and with the song, she only wanted to unite everyone.

I wanted to unite everyone with a fragment of the composition, but I united everyone against myself. It turned out to be such a meme. Nothing, please forgive me, although it is a painful meme for me - said the celebrity.

Karol also added that this track is not an order from the authorities. The performer shared that she saw a track by one guy and decided to re-sing it, because she wanted to support a creative person. The artist summarized that positive thoughts save her now and she, without evil intent, just wanted to share them with Ukrainians.

Instagram users reacted to Karol's apology post. Some supported her, while others continued to criticize her.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian singer Tina Karol released a new song on TikTok with the words "We have no light, but we have warmth. We have no warmth, but we have good." This song caused active discussions on social networks.