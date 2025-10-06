$41.230.05
Tim Cook may step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus likely to be his successor - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Apple CEO Tim Cook may move to the board of directors, and his place will be taken by John Ternus, who heads the hardware engineering department. Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 and has significant technical experience.

Tim Cook may step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus likely to be his successor - Bloomberg

Apple is preparing for a major leadership change: current CEO Tim Cook may leave his post, and John Ternus, head of hardware engineering, may become his successor. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing insiders, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, Cook, who will celebrate his 65th birthday in November, is being offered a move to the board of directors, while Ternus, who is 50, would lead the company. According to experts, his age and experience will allow him to effectively manage Apple for another ten years.

Over the past week since its release date, 76 new iPhone 17s were attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine03.10.25, 16:19 • 2486 views

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman highlights several reasons for such a move: Apple needs a leader with a deep technical background, as the company is lagging in the areas of artificial intelligence, "smart home," and autonomous vehicles. Ternus is respected by employees and trusted by Cook, who has already delegated significant authority to him.

John Ternus 
John Ternus 

John Ternus has been with Apple since 2001. He started with the development of displays for MacBooks, then moved to the iPad division, managed AirPods and iPhone projects, and more recently became responsible for Apple Watch.

The company has not yet confirmed information about possible reshuffles. Earlier, in July, Bloomberg reported that despite the expected wave of changes in top management, Cook could remain CEO for at least another five years.

Apple, under pressure from the Trump administration, removed apps for tracking Immigration Service agents03.10.25, 15:18 • 3374 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Tim Cook
Bloomberg L.P.
Apple Inc.