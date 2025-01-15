TikTok prepares to shut down operations in the US on January 19 - Reuters

TikTok is preparing to block the app for users in the United States. This will happen on January 19, if the Supreme Court does not recognize the ban on the platform in the country as illegal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, citing its interlocutors, TikTok has an algorithm for action after a possible ban in the United States.

For example, in case of blocking, American users will receive a message redirecting them to a website with information about the ban when they open the application.

At the same time, the social network plans to give users the opportunity to download their personal data from their TikTok account.

According to one of the sources, the company continues to operate as usual this week, and the service shutdown will not require long preparations. If the ban is lifted, TikTok will be able to restore the app to US users fairly quickly.

Recall

The U.S. Court of Appeals refused to suspend TikTok's ban, which will take effect on January 19, 2025. ByteDance has to sell the app, otherwise it will be removed from the US app stores.

Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Elon Musk if the company loses its lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.

In contrast, YouTube blogger MrBeast recently announced his intention to acquire TikTok to prevent the platform from being blocked in the United States. After this statement was published, several billionaires approached him to discuss a possible deal.