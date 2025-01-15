TikTok prepares to shut down operations in the US on January 19 - Reuters

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

TikTok prepares to shut down operations in the US on January 19 - Reuters

TikTok prepares to shut down operations in the US on January 19 - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25489 views

TikTok plans to shut down operations in the US on January 19, unless the Supreme Court overturns the ban. Users will be notified of the blocking and given the opportunity to download their data.

TikTok is preparing to block the app for users in the United States. This will happen on January 19, if the Supreme Court does not recognize the ban on the platform in the country as illegal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, citing its interlocutors, TikTok has an algorithm for action after a possible ban in the United States.

For example, in case of blocking, American users will receive a message redirecting them to a website with information about the ban when they open the application.

At the same time, the social network plans to give users the opportunity to download their personal data from their TikTok account.

According to one of the sources, the company continues to operate as usual this week, and the service shutdown will not require long preparations. If the ban is lifted, TikTok will be able to restore the app to US users fairly quickly.

Recall

The U.S. Court of Appeals refused to suspend TikTok's ban, which will take effect on January 19, 2025. ByteDance has to sell the app, otherwise it will be removed from the US app stores.

Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Elon Musk if the company loses its lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.

In contrast, YouTube blogger MrBeast recently announced his intention to acquire TikTok to prevent the platform from being blocked in the United States. After this statement was published, several billionaires approached him to discuss a possible deal.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising