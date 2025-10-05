TikTok offers pornography to 13-year-olds even with “restricted mode” on: investigation details

TikTok's algorithm offers children sexual content and even pornography during search queries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the investigation by Global Witness.

Researchers created fake accounts where the age of 13 was indicated. They even enabled the "restricted mode" function, which is supposed to protect against "adult" content. But when creating accounts, search suggestions with explicit content began to appear in the "you might like" section.

According to Global Witness representatives, this came as a shock to them. They believe that the problem is not only that TikTok does not protect children, but that the platform itself offers users "sexual content" from the very first moments of use.

Given such a large number of young users, TikTok must ensure that its platform is designed with children's well-being in mind, especially when it offers child safety features that children and their parents can trust. - the study says.

