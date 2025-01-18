TikTok may disappear in the US in two days: what's happening to the popular app

TikTok may stop operating in the United States as early as this Sunday. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The reason was the demand of the US authorities to transfer control of the platform from the Chinese company ByteDance to a local owner.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that effectively gives TikTok two days to comply with this requirement. Failure to comply will result in the service's suspension in the United States. The administration of President Donald Trump emphasizes the threats to national security due to the alleged use of the platform to collect data on Americans by the Chinese authorities.

TikTok remains one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with an audience of approximately 170 million users in the US.

The US Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok