Ties between Moscow and Tehran are growing closer, and the West will have to respond

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ties between Moscow and Tehran are growing closer, and the West will have to respond

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27323 views

Iran is supplying Russia with drones and ammunition, possibly ballistic missiles. The United States and its allies may respond with additional sanctions and by allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

Previously, the Iranian regime transferred a huge number of drones, ammunition and artillery shells to Russia. But the likely scheme of increasingly close cooperation between the countries is the likely decision  to supply Iranian missiles to Russia. The relevant conditions force the West to react to this action more harshly, writes Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

The model of increasingly close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, within the framework of which the Iranian regime has already transferred a huge number of Shaheds, ammunition and artillery shells, is intensifying amid rumors that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran.

If Iran's ballistic missile deliveries are confirmed, the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western allies will be forced to respond, most likely with additional sanctions, Sky News reports.

This is a two-way street. Russia can do a number of things to help Iran's ballistic missiles - to make them more dangerous to use against our friends and partners in the Middle East

- said CIA Director Bill Burns, during a public speech with his British counterpart Sir Richard Moore.

Confirmation of closer cooperation between Iran and Russia could possibly strengthen the West's resolve to allow Ukraine to use long-range Western missiles against targets on Russian territory.

Recall 

Iranian MP confirms missile deliveries to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denies it

Bloomberg: Europe believes Iran may supply Russia with ballistic missiles03.09.24, 11:07 • 102120 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World

