Ties between Moscow and Tehran are growing closer, and the West will have to respond

Previously, the Iranian regime transferred a huge number of drones, ammunition and artillery shells to Russia. But the likely scheme of increasingly close cooperation between the countries is the likely decision to supply Iranian missiles to Russia. The relevant conditions force the West to react to this action more harshly, writes Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

The model of increasingly close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, within the framework of which the Iranian regime has already transferred a huge number of Shaheds, ammunition and artillery shells, is intensifying amid rumors that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran.

If Iran's ballistic missile deliveries are confirmed, the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western allies will be forced to respond, most likely with additional sanctions, Sky News reports.

This is a two-way street. Russia can do a number of things to help Iran's ballistic missiles - to make them more dangerous to use against our friends and partners in the Middle East - said CIA Director Bill Burns, during a public speech with his British counterpart Sir Richard Moore.

Confirmation of closer cooperation between Iran and Russia could possibly strengthen the West's resolve to allow Ukraine to use long-range Western missiles against targets on Russian territory.

Recall

